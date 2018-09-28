Last week Mayor David Norman signed a proclamation recognizing September 24-30 as Diaper Need Awareness Week, and is shown above presenting the acknowledgment to Mary Seewald, executive director, Options Pregnancy Center. Those participating above are, from left to right, Tina Caudill, public health nurse, Douglas County Health Department; Dick Salgado, CHART; Norman; Seewald; Rachelle Brown, Options case manager; and Judy Shields, Options mentor. For those interested in donating, diapers may be dropped off at the Douglas County Health Department, Chamber office, or by getting in touch with a local member of CHART.