Casey Hutsell Begins Work as Forest Service Patrol Captain for Missouri and Illinois

ROLLA (Sep. 24, 2018) – Casey Hutsell has stepped into the role of Patrol Captain based in Rolla, Missouri. The job entails the supervision of Forest Service law enforcement activities on the Mark Twain National Forest (Missouri), Shawnee National Forest (Illinois), and the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie (Illinois). Hutsell has served as a law enforcement officer for approximately eighteen years. He was a police officer in the Missouri town of Bowling Green and in Jefferson City for a total of eight years before beginning his career with the United States Forest Service which has spanned another decade.

Immediately prior to this position, Hutsell worked on the Mark Twain National Forest as a law enforcement officer responsible for patrolling the Potosi/Fredericktown and Salem Ranger Districts. During that time, he gained crucial experience coordinating with district staff on project planning and working with partners. He also strongly promoted the overall goals of educating the public about national forest regulations and reducing crime on national forests. He has participated in multiple fire details across the United States and has served on temporary assignments as a Forest Patrol Captain and Special Agent.

Hutsell was raised in Success, MO in Texas County where he graduated from Houston High School and went on to graduate from Central Missouri State University. He spent most of his Forest Service career on the Tonto National Forest outside of Phoenix, Arizona, and then spent a year on the Plumas National Forest in northern California before returning to Missouri.

“I attribute my deep appreciation for our public lands to all the time I spent in the Mark Twain as a kid,” stated Hutsell. He continued, “I chose this career because I wanted to make an impact in the conservation of our natural resources through law enforcement—I see it as doing my part for future generations.”

Hutsell’s love for the forest makes investigating illegal dump sites very important to him. Preventing and investigating illegal dumping is something that Hutsell has focused on during his time on the Mark Twain National Forest; and he plans to continue to focus on stopping this illegal activity during his time as Patrol Captain. Hutsell would also like to continue building relationships with local law enforcement and within local communities to ensure the safe enjoyment and protection of our National Forest.

Hutsell is married with two daughters and he enjoys traveling, hunting, hiking and fishing whenever he gets the opportunity. He also looks forward to getting involved in the community as he begins this new position.