Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

Our speaker, Fred Perlee, shared an inspiring message with us Sabbath, titled “The Church in the Wilderness”. He began his message by sharing some Bible texts.

“And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent.” Revelation 12:14

“And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days.” Revelation 12:6

From a historicist/prophetic point of view these two verses clearly represent what the early Reformers knew—a period of time where Gods people were persecuted by the dominant church of the Middle Ages.

Among the many symbols in the Bible representing God’s church, “the woman” described here is both striking and fitting. So clearly revealed, is the fact, during all ages, that the church of God on earth is the object of His tenderest solicitude and deepest regard. So true are Paul’s words: “Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.” (Eph. 5:25) Again, Paul, shares this affection toward his own church family: “In our relations to you we ourselves as gentle as a mother is when she tenderly nurses her own children.” (1 Thess. 2:7) Shall we forget so easily that it is God’s church, “which He hath purchased with His own blood.” (Acts 20:28)

“Nothing else in this world is so dear to God as His church. Nothing is guarded by Him with such jealous care. Nothing so offends God as an act that injures the influence of those who are doing His service.” (White, Testimonies to the Church, Vol. 6, p. 42)

Through the long centuries of dark, spiritual conflict, physical strife and persecution, Jesus Christ has always held His church in the palm of His wounded hands. The Psalmist reminds us of the fact, “Though he fall, he shall not utterly cast down: for the LORD upholdeth him with his hand…For the LORD loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off.” (Psalms 37:24, 28.)

That there were Christian people across the globe during this long period of history is a little known, unpopular fact. Contrary to almost universal belief, the “Church in the Wilderness” embraced the true missionary churches during the long night of the Dark Ages. From the Emerald Island to India and beyond, “the woman”, God’s church, held aloft the torch of education while the rest of the world about it was falling into the darkness of ignorance and superstition. She possessed churches, colleges, mission stations, and theological schools; who followed closely and adhered steadfastly to the beliefs and practices delivered by the apostles to the saints and who possessed and preserved the original Scriptures given to the church in the first century. These people constitute the “Church in the Wilderness,” for 1260 prophetic days, or years, from 538 A.D. to 1798 A.D.

May our faith be as pure and strong as this church in the wilderness that we may be a part of the remnant that is alive to see Jesus return in the clouds.

May God bless and keep you!