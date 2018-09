During Judge Elizabeth Bock’s Associate Court Day on August 23, 2018, there was a total of 157 cases on the docket.

There were 121 misdemeanor cases, 24 felony cases and 12 infractions. There were 33 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas, and 24 failure to appear warrants issued.

Twelve felony cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in circuit court.