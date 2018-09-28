Arno – Hellen Blakey

I took my news in last Monday, and then went to Nixa to Vernal and Ellen’s to spend the week so I could be with Vernal while Ellen worked.

Vernal is doing lots better.

Ellen, brother Chuck, and Karen came over to Vernal’s Wednesday, and ate supper with us. I had made some pumpkin pies that day. Chuck came back over Thursday night and mowed Vernal’s grass for him.

I have a story to tell you. The rows of houses that Vernal and Ellen live in, there are lots of trees behind them. About 7 p.m. every night, there are thousands of black birds that come from I know not where and fly back and forth for half an hour. Then they land in the trees for the night. It was beautiful to watch them.

I came home Saturday at 11:30 and went to the Post Office to get my mail and they had closed at 11 so I went out to see The Wall. Then I went home and unloaded the car before going down to Justin and Tara’s for Canyon’s first birthday. Canyon opened all his gifts and then he ate his birthday cup cake. Then he got down and played with his toys. I didn’t count how many. I didn’t now all that was there but I won’t write names, but both grand parents, one granny, three aunts, one uncle and four cousins and his baby sitter and her family. I think there was some one else but I don’t know who she was.

Sunday, Bro. Charles brought his message coming from Exodus 1 Ch. 1-22, What God Wants Us to Do. It was another good message for us.

Bob and Becky Roberts came to church today.

Saturday, when I got home, I had 1.6” of rain in my rain gage.

Sunday when I got home from church, Monica, Joel and his mother Lucy Glaze from Springfield was in my driveway. They had been out to see The Wall, so we all went and ate together. Then they took Lucy back home.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers. My prayers and sympathy goes out to the Geneva Heinlein families and all the others who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the services and their families and the ones in training.