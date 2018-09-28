Annual Coats for Kids 5K Walk/Run

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office annual Walk Run For Coats was held on Saturday, Sept. 22. In spite of uncooperative weather, approximately 20 local residents entered the event. Participants shown above are Deputy Harley, K9 Yadi and Judge Elizabeth Bock.
