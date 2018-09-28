2018 Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

Ava R-I homecoming festivities which includes the parade and king and queen coronation ceremony, are on Friday, Sept. 28 when the varsity Ava Bears take on the Houston Tigers. The candidates shown above are, from left to right, standing, Taylor George, Ashton Bewley and Becca Elliott, and seated, Waylin Moon, Caleb Johnson and Stephen Copeland. The annual student homecoming parade that travels from the school to the Ava square will leave campus around 2:40; the coronation ceremony will take place during the football game, at half-time.
