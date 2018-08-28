TriCounty Horse Show Announces Final Results

The TriCounty Youth Horse Show was held Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Ava Saddle Club, in Ava, Mo. The annual event is hosted by the TriCounty officers.
This year, 36 youths entered the evening event with each rider entering more than one category of the competition. The event showcases a young rider’s talent in the gaited, stock and gaming/speed divisions. All together there were 192 entries, and the final results of the horse show competition are listed below:
Gaited Classes
Leann Chandler, saddle winner
Jentry Harley, overall first
Kylee Bruffett, second
Dakota Douglas, third
Zoey Patterson
Lexy Matthews
Stock Classes
Leah Scheets, saddle winner
Jarm VanHouden, first
Dylan King, second
Todd Walker, third
Wyatt Clancy
Weston Clancy
Bethany Ray
Sarah Hutchison
Lauren King
Jentry Harley
Abigail Scheets
Leann Scheets
Claire McDonald
Sami Jo
Gabriel Scheets
Will Clancy
Savannah Kastning
Speed Classes
Morgan Whitacre, saddle winner
Calley Matthews, first
Dylan King, second
Cheyenne Willis, third
Jarm VanHouden
Erie Lane
Wyatt Greenfield
Taylor Greenfield
Callie Alexander
Allie Alexander
Kylee Bruffett
Dakota Douglas
Savannah Kastning
Sarah Hutchison
Sami Jo
Annabelle Gray
Celia Fossett
Lexy Matthews
Calley Matthews
Caden Lee
Lauren King
Leah Scheets
Morgan Whitacre
Logan
Clair McDonald
Todd Walker
Wyatt Clancy
Weston Clancy
Will Clancy
This is the 11th year for the annual horse show.