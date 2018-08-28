The Skyline R-II Board meeting met in regular session on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 with 6 members present. The consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: Safety and Security was on the agenda for old business. The Board is looking into installing cameras in the hallways and outside doors. The Active Shooter/Intruder training for staff is scheduled for October 1, 2018.

More information was given about insurance coverage for having a therapy dog in the school building. The Highland Dairy milk bid was approved for the 2018-2019 school year. The annual tax rate hearing was held during the meeting. A discussion was held about whether to include a tax levy increase on the ballot again this year. No decision was made. The Board voted to set the tax rate at $2.7536. Skyline’s tax rate for the Fiscal year 2017 was set at $2.75 so there is an increase in the tax rate from the prior year of 0.0036.

In new business: The Board approved to continue to transport students that live less than one mile from the school. Bus routes were discussed. Skyline has 3 drivers to start the school year for 4 routes. So, 3 routes have been combined into 2 routes until another driver can be hired and licensed. Skyline does not have a certified counselor on staff. Options were discussed with ways to help students at this time. One option is the therapy dog that has been discussed the last couple of board meetings. Another option is to bring in an outside counselor to meet with students with parent permission. This was tabled for more discussion at the next Board meeting.

Skyline is looking for a part time aide for the preschool classroom. The Board weighed the option of making it a full time aide and moving the aide to the combined classroom (1st/2nd grades) in the afternoons. This was tabled until next Board meeting because of budget restraints.

The following program evaluations were presented and approved: Facilities and Grounds; Safety; Transportation; Assessment Plan.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for the start of the 2018-19 school year is up with 87 students enrolled for K-8 and 10 preschool students.

The next regular scheduled Board meeting is September 19, 2018.