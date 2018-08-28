Newborns in Need “Sleepers in September” Program

The local chapter is holding the annual “Sleepers in September” program.

The Southwest Missouri chapter of Newborns in Need is holding the annual “Sleepers in September” drive in a national effort to bring warmth and comfort to babies this winter.  You are wrapping your arms around and snuggling them close every time you provide a warm sleeper or sleep sac to ensure that no matter what the circumstances they can stay warm and comfortable.

You can help by collecting new, gently-used, and handmade sleepers. We need sizes NB-18 months. Pajamas, gowns, sleep sacs, or any kind of sleepers are welcome.  These sleepers will keep babies warm this winter and fill a very real need in our community. 

If you can, please help the babies.  Bring your donation to the local County Health Department.

Newborns in Need is a nonprofit organization that distributes essentials such as diapers, clothing, blankets, bottles, toiletries, pacifiers, small toys and other needed items free-of-charge to babies of low-income families and babies that may be ill or born prematurely. All donations stay in our community.

 

 

 

 

 

