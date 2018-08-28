Newborns in Need “Sleepers in September” Program

The Southwest Missouri chapter of Newborns in Need is holding the annual “Sleepers in September” drive in a national effort to bring warmth and comfort to babies this winter. You are wrapping your arms around and snuggling them close every time you provide a warm sleeper or sleep sac to ensure that no matter what the circumstances they can stay warm and comfortable.

You can help by collecting new, gently-used, and handmade sleepers. We need sizes NB-18 months. Pajamas, gowns, sleep sacs, or any kind of sleepers are welcome. These sleepers will keep babies warm this winter and fill a very real need in our community.

If you can, please help the babies. Bring your donation to the local County Health Department.

Newborns in Need is a nonprofit organization that distributes essentials such as diapers, clothing, blankets, bottles, toiletries, pacifiers, small toys and other needed items free-of-charge to babies of low-income families and babies that may be ill or born prematurely. All donations stay in our community.