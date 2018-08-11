Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles. 8.9.18

There were 7 representatives from Mt. Zion at Harmony Hill Youth Camp near Fulton, MO, July 21-29 (Sat. through 2 Sundays.) They were staff members Sheena Mahan, Dana & Alex Fourman, and campers D. J. Burditt, Joseph Davidson, Andrew & Joseph Fleetwood. Cheryl & Jesse Paxton provided transportation for part of the group.

In the Sunday morning worship service a special welcome was extended to Delaney Nicole Womack, born to Jacob & Jade on July 17. The ushers were John Dale & Earnest Murray. Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Sister Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Norman Murray sang a solo. Brother Gaylerd Miller gave a sermon from Romans 8:31. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (1) God is for us effectively through the power of the Holy Spirit. (2) God is for us electively through the purpose of His grace. (3) God is for us efficaciously in the cross of His Son. (4) God is for us encouragingly in the mystery of His providences. (5) God is for us eternally in the fellowship of His love.

The 5th Sunday Singspiration began at 6 p.m. with congregational songs led by Jesse Paxton. Barbara Uhles prayed. Brian Haynes gave a devotional based on Nehemiah 2:18-20, 4:1-10. “So built we the wall..the strength of the bearers of burdens is decayed, & there is much rubbish.” There were 6 vocal solos: Delbert Murray, Cinda Thompson, Lilah Sherman, Bob Thompson, Sr., Jesse Paxton, & Linda Ferguson. Gaylerd & Marlene Miller sang a duet, accompanied by his guitar. Norman Murray played a solo on his E-flat horn. There were readings by Edith Johnson & Jeanette Cardin, & testimonies by Mary Thompson, Dennis Uhles, Judy Murray & Linda Murray. The closing prayer was by Earnest Murray.

In the Wed. evening service, Nancy Bryant from Mitchell, SD, led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a report on his recent trip to 2 churches in the Cayman Islands. Reports from Youth Camp were given by Alex Fourman, D.J. Burditt, & Sheena Mahan. Barbara Uhles reported on our V.B.S. Cinda Thompson gave a report from the Annual Convention at Overland Park, KS, on June 4; the Convention Chairman Mark Avery preached from Psalm 44:1. “Our fathers have told us, what work thou didst in their days, in the times of old.” Fifty-eight churches were represented at the convention. Brian Haynes led the closing prayer.

Vacation Bible School was held at the Mt. Zion Church July 30-Aug. 3 (M-F 9:30-11:30 a.m.). The theme was “Bible Bees” with an emphasis on the Beatitudes (beautiful attitudes). Barbara Uhles was the director. Stephanie Thompson led the singing & told a continued visualized story. Brian Haynes was pianist. Judy Murray was the secretary/treasurer. The teacher of the Preschool Class was Heidi Query; her helper was Jeanette Cardin. The Middler Class teacher was Elizabeth Fleming; she was assisted by Phyllis Arnold & Linda Ferguson. Delbert Murray taught the Jr. High Class. Melina Murray was in charge of crafts; her helper was Lane Clouse. Cinda Thompson served the snacks; her helpers were Lilah Sherman, Jade Womack, & Mary Thompson. Pastor Bob supervised activity time in the gym; his assistants were Jackson Fleming & Patrick Lyon.

A total of 25 students were enrolled in V.B.S. Bible Memory awards were given to Ethan Stenzel, Addisen Kline, & Kolsen Kline. Students who had perfect attendance included Julian Allen, Colin Fleming, Greyson & Elliot Jones, Asa & McKinzie Murray, Megan Levan, Avram & Everly Elliott, Preston & Selena Dannen, Kolsen & Addisen Kline, Kierra, Shaina, & Gracelynn Lamb; Ethan, Aryanna, & Chris Stenzel.

The V.B.S. program was at 7 p.m. on Fri. Aug. 3. Alex Fourman & Earnest Murray prepared a PowerPoint of snapshots taken during the week. An offering of $760.00 was raised for the Wait Family, missionaries in Albania.