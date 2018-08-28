Eva Lorene Thurman, 87 years, 11 months, 26 days old, passed away on August 17, 2018 at Riverways Manor in Van Buren, MO with her family by her side.

Lorene was born August 21, 1930 in Douglas County, MO to Harl and Daisy Lee (Rhoades) Elliott.

On Jan 29, 1949 Lorene and Lester Emmett Thurman were united in marriage in Douglas County and were blessed with two daughters, Debra and Paula.

Lorene worked at Baxter County Laboratories in Mtn. Home, AR. She had also managed Ross Furniture and Price’s Hardware in Van Buren, MO, Johnson’s Clothing Store in Gainesville, served as a Cook in Gainesville Schools, and worked for Hagale’s Clothing manufacturing in Ava. She was a Christian and a member of the Ava General Baptist Church. Lorene enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and CLEANING. She adored her Lester, her family, and especially the grand and great grandchildren!

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester, two brothers, Albert and Harley “Tom” Elliott, two sisters, Pauline Ellison and Dortha Elliott, and a half brother, Alvin Elliott.

She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Debra & Bob Guffey, Gainesville, MO and Paula & Max Ross, Van Buren, MO, four grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Guffey, Blake & Lindsay Guffey, Misty & Robbie Burke, and Tiffany & Colby Gossett, four great grandchildren, Hailey & Kale Burke, Gracey Gossett, and Emmett Blake Guffey, three sisters, Nadine Crisp, Corrine Bell, and Faye “Kay” Pfister, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lorene were on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Visitation was prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to her granddaughter's charity, Lending A Hand, P.O. Box 734, Van Buren, MO 63965.