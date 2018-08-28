George Melvin Dale

George Dale, 71 years, 2 months and 3 days old, passed away on, August 21, 2018 at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

George was born June 18, 1947 in Monett, Missouri to Charles Franklin and Jewell Ellen (Siders) Dale.

On December 30, 1973 George and Donna Watkins were united in marriage at the Ava General Baptist Church in Ava with Rev. Billy Cole officiating.

George was a Christian and a member of the Life Church in Ava, MO.

He was a Navy Veteran and served during Vietnam.

George retired after 41 years from working at Jim’s Body Shop in Ava. He enjoyed his retirement a great deal, so he could hit the coffee shops with buddies. He also really enjoyed helping others and mowed yards for several ladies in the community.

George was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Franklin Dale.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, Ava, MO, three children and their spouses, Robert Dale, David and Kristi Davis and Christie and Brian Degase, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, special adopted family of Leonard Daugherty, Jean, Wendell, Janet and Barbara and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for George will be Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial to follow in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to The Gideons. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.