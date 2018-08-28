Echo Bluff State Park Offers Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration Sept. 1 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Aug. 21, 2018 – Anyone who would like to learn how to cook delicious food over a campfire in a traditional iron pot called a Dutch oven is invited to a unique experience hosted by Echo Bluff State Park. This free event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the park’s campground pavilion.

Participants will learn the basics of campfire cooking with a Dutch oven, including tips and tricks for cooking everything from pizza to pie. Other entrees and desserts will also be available to sample. Also provided will be useful information about how to care for a Dutch oven, along with helpful handouts and recipes for the food cooked during the demonstration.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Hwy 19, approximately 25 miles south of Salem and approximately 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about the event, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or by email at connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.