The winners of the Douglas County Museum Open House and Quilt Show are Kimberly Pitts, with the pink ribbon quilt; Ashley DeVore won the traveling raffle quilt; and Joyce Cross, below, won first place with an umbrella quilt. Della Dennis, not pictured, won third place with a reversible quilt.
