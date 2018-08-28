Douglas Co. Extension Program Helps You Boost Your Food Budget

Learn to stretch your food dollars to eat well and within your budget at the “Plan, Shop, Save” Program.

Nutrition Program Associates, Rebeca Smith and Myrna Stark, with the Douglas County University of Missouri Extension, will present the program at the Douglas County Public Library on Thursday, August 30, at 7 p.m.

Admission is free. Refreshments served.

“Plan, Shop, Save” will offer door prizes and incentives too.

The Douglas County Public Library is located at 301 W. Webster Ave. in Ava. For more information call 417-683-5633.