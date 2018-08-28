David Chunn

David Elliott Chunn, 75 years, 15 days old, passed away on, August 19, 2018 at his home.

David was born August 4, 1943 in Dayton, OH to Lannis Earl and Helen Ruth (Watson) Chunn.

He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

David received a B.S. Degree in Business Administration with a major in Marketing Management and a minor in Sociology from Southeast Missouri State University.

On August 29, 1986 David and Doris Day were united in marriage in Sikeston, MO. David was a retired Supervisor with Fleming Wholesale Distribution in Sikeston, MO. After retiring David and Doris moved to Gainesville, MO then to Ava.

David was a Christian. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

David was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Charles Chunn.

He is survived by his wife, Doris, Ava, MO, one son and wife, Shawn & Rebecca Nickell, Wildwood, MO, two grandchildren, Charli Anne and Conner Nickell, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for David will be Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Burial with Military Honors will be Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood, Springfield, MO. Officiating will be Rev. Don Yarger. Memorials may be made in David’s memory for Cancer patients to Wyatt Guest House, 1580 Jewell Ave., Columbia, MO 65203. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.