County Line – Veda Bushong 8.9.18

Megan Goforth went to Springfield on Monday. Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding were here on Monday. Donna, Megan, and Macee went to Mtn. Grove to the orthodontist on Wed. Bryse Dodson visited Corey Heinlein on Wednesday. Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding were here on Thursday.

I enjoyed a phone call from Ella Mae Daugherty on Friday.

Donna and I went to get groceries Saturday morning.

David and Donna went to Springfield Saturday afternoon. Reece Goforth met them for lunch then they went to his apartment for a visit.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, & Megan, Quin, & Macee went to Springfield on Saturday. Michael and Corrina Dodson took Bryse to Springfield on Saturday for his Birthday which was Sunday. On Sunday, Mike, Chase and Bryse went to the lake fishing. On Saturday evening Corrine brought Bryse to get his birthday gift from David and Donna. They brought them some of his birthday cake Sunday afternoon.

Max and Kathy Stephens and Jane Call visited Jo and John Stephens on Saturday.