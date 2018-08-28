Corporal Deborah S. (Deb) Miller Retires After 25 Years Of Dedicated Service

Captain Larry W. Plunkett Jr., director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Gaming Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, announces the following retirement:

Corporal Deborah S. (Deb) Miller, Q/GD, retires September 1, 2018 after 25 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Missouri.

Miller joined the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, she was assigned to Troop D, Zone 15, Taney and Stone counties. While assigned to Troop D, she served as a negotiator on the Troop D SERT (now SWAT) team, State Fair details, and marijuana eradication. In 2000, Miller was honored with a Meritorious Service Award recognizing her negotiation skills during an incident in Ozark County. On July 1, 2001, Miller transferred to the Governor’s Security Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. She provided executive protection for three governors, traveling throughout Missouri, as well as Japan and China. She transferred to the Gaming Division, General Headquarters, and was assigned to the Lady Luck Casino, Caruthersville, MO. Miller was promoted to corporal on December 1, 2013. In January 2014, she was designated assistant officer-in-charge of Lady Luck Casino. It is from this position she retires.

Cpl. Miller grew up in Gainesville, MO, and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1981. She earned associate’s degree in criminal justice from Mineral Area College, Park Hills, MO, in 1994. Prior to joining the Patrol, Cpl. Miller worked as a maintenance worker for the Missouri Department of Transportation for over eight years.