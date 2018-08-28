Coffee with Coach Ford Begins Aug. 28

SPRINGFIELD –– Missouri State basketball fans will soon have a unique opportunity to interact with Bears head basketball coach Dana Ford, starting Tuesday, Aug. 28 when his monthly “Coffee with Coach” sessions start at Momma’s Coffee and Espresso Bar (217 E. Commercial St., Springfield).

Each month, fans can sit down with coach Ford, ask questions and chat about the Bears in an informal morning “coffee shop” session. All Coffee with Coach events run 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and are free to attend.

Remaining dates for Coffee with Coach for 2018 are: Aug. 28, Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. All sessions take place on Tuesday and will be held at Momma’s.

Ford, who is in his first year as MSU head coach, just released his inaugural non-conference schedule.