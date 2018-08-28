Calendar Of Events – 8.23.18

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Hammons-Hodges Family reunion will be canceled this year.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on Wed., August 29th at 9:00 a.m. at The Abby at Hwy. O&N. Contact: 417-679-2245.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park @ the Upper Park Covered Pavilion in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Ava High School Class of 1947 Reunion will be August 25th, 2018 at Porter’s Cafe, Squires, Missouri, 10:30 am. Bring a dish & a friend.

4th Sunday Singing Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. August 26 at Faith Rock Church, across from the Ava High School parking lot. Bring your instrument and come praise the Lord. Info: Pastor Jessie 543-4365 or K.C. 543-1427.

“Plan, Shop, Save” Program Thursday, August 30, at 7 p.m. with the Douglas County University of Missouri Extension, at the Douglas County Public Library, 301 W. Webster Ave. Free admission. For information 417-683-5633.

Annual Champion reunion will be Sat. Sept. 1st. Bring lawn chairs and photos. Everyone welcome.

The Degase Reunion will be held at the Masonic Lodge behind Town & Country Market on Sat. Sept. 1. Potluck at noon. Everyone welcome.

Haden Reunion Sat. Sept. 1, at Noon at Spring Creek Church & Cemetery. Bring a lawn chair and a sack lunch. Drinks are provided.

