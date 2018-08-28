Bradleyville News – Karen Case

What good rains we have been having in our area. We thank God for every drop. My yard sure does need a mowing. Our lawnmower broke down a month ago when Bob was trying to mow the cemetery and spent two weeks in the shop. Bob told them to fix the problem and also to sharpen the blades. When we got it back Bob used it at the cemetery and said it really mows well now. He doesn’t mow at home, at my request, and my back and hip have been aggravating me so much I couldn’t mow, so it’s starting to look like a hay field in spots. Julie has wanted to mow for me several times but I really like to mow, plus it has been hard to squeeze it in between the rains. I’m feeling much better now so I think this is the week!

A couple of my grandkids spotted a huge bear on DD last weekend, so be on the lookout. Every one I have heard of being seen runs away when they see a human, but I still would rather not push the issue.

Congratulations this week to Hannah and Levi Elsworth on the birth of their daughter, Brynlee Elizabeth. She is a gorgeous baby. She is welcomed home by big sister Aailyah and big brother, Aayden. Her grandparents are Mike and Nancy Howie.

Congratulations also to Shilee Ballard and Dallas Chritton on the birth of their daughter, Brooklynn Marie. Brooklynn is the granddaughter of Marci (Stevens) Ballard and the great-granddaughter of Mike and Tammy Stevens and Mary Stevens and the great-great-granddaughter of Loretta Stiles and the late Short Stevens. I know Loretta will be in heaven getting to rock that new grandbaby!

That is all the news I have for this week. Contact me if you have news to include in the paper.

This week I leave you with this thought: When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new. – Dalai Lama