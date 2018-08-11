Black Oak – Donna Dodson 8.9.18

But glory, honor, and peace, to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first, and also to the Gentile For there is no respect of persons with God. Romans 2:10-11

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 32 for the devotion and then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Tiffanee Satterfield and wish her many more.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. AnnaBelle Johnson and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Theta Nokes, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dana Brazeal, and Wanda Goss.

We had good testimonies. Pastor David preached God’s message from Hebrews 11:1, 6 on Faith.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Theta Nokes sang a beautiful testimony. We had many good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from James 5:14-18. Verse 16 says Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availaeth much. God answers prayer prayed in the name of Jesus. Do we have enough faith to trust and believe?

Please pray with us for Lois Graham, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, Jo & John Stephens, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Carpeling, Honie Nokes, Tanya, Tara, and families, Brenda Milligan, Dennis and Becky Miller, teachers, students, bus drivers, Pete and Helen Workman, Johnnie and Donald Whitley, Howard Mitchell, Tiny Baby Grayson, all bereaved, unspoken, unsaved, military, law enforcement, country & leaders, judges and lawyers, and each other.

May God bless you all this week.