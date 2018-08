Ava High School is hosting an informational meeting for students and parents of the graduating class of 2019. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m. in the school board meeting room.

During the session, topics will include graduation requirements, scholarship opportunities and information, and additional details that are important for students completing their senior year at Ava High School.

For questions or information, please call the high school office, at 683-5747.