5th Annual “Salute to Century and Family Farms” Sept. 18 at Round Barn Event Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Put on your jeans and boots and celebrate our agricultural heritage at the fifth annual “Salute to Century and Family Farms” event scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the historic Round Barn Event Center along Clear Creek, 10731 W. US Hwy 160, Walnut Grove.

Greene County Extension will honor the newest Century Farms in the county, recognize a past Century Farm with MVP status, celebrate local family farms and hear from area youth that plan to go into farming. There will also be a benefit auction and other fun activities with all proceeds going to the Greene County MU Extension Council to fund additional local programs.

The following four Greene County farms will be recognized at the 2018 event; Jeanette Forney of Strafford, Lindal and Carol Highfill of Fair Grove, Harriett McCall of Willard and Doug and Robin Shelton of Willard.

Attendees will be treated to a full meal provided by Maggie Mae’s Catering. A sponsorship from Old Missouri Bank makes the dinner at the event possible.

To qualify for Century Farm status, a single family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Advance tickets will be required and will go on sale later this summer. For more information call the Greene County MU Extension office at (417) 881-8909.