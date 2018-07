A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was shot this morning in Wright County.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder, spokesman for the patrol’s Troop G, said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on a road near Mansfield.

Kinder said the trooper was called to a suspicious vehicle on a county road, and an altercation occurred in which the trooper and suspect were shot. The trooper was conscious and talking on the way to a Springfield hospital.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson identified the trooper as Rob Crewse.