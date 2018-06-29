Looking Backward 6.28.2018

25 Years Ago July 1, 1993

Performing at the Douglas County Fair on Friday evening next week will be Dan Herrell and the Willis Brother Band, a local group that is a real hit with the community.

Joe Pitts and his brother, Paul Pitts, were each presented Distinguished Service Awards Monday night by the Ava Lions Club. Joe has been a member of the Ava Lions for 43 years and Paul has 35 years of membership with the club.

Mary Mooney, daughter of Pete and Kathy Mooney, of Ava, is a 1993 graduate of Rockhurst College in Kansas City. Mary graduated with a B.A. degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism.

Melynda Campbell, a 1993 graduate of Ava High School, was an Academic All-Star finalist.

Country Club will have a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, beginning at dark. All club members are urged to attend this holiday celebration.

Greg Potter, son of Leonard and Deanna Potter of Squires received the Mr. and Mrs. Howard G. Slagle Business Award and the Fire Department Award at the 85th Awards Convocation at College of the Ozarks on April 29. The Slagle Award is given to business majors based on character, personality and grades. Potter is a 1990 graduate of Ava High School.

Rebecca Weyrauch won first place in the 7-8 year-old age division of the tractor pulling contest at Poke Salat Days in Ava the first weekend in June. Sadie Ann Vaverka won first place in the 3-4 year-old age group at Poke Salat Day in Ava.

Senior Citizens –– James Curry was at the center on June 29. We appreciate him taking time out to come and speak with us at the Center.

50 Years Ago June 20, 1968

Douglas County’s Dairy Day activities are scheduled to get under way at 9 a.m. with continuous events until 9 p.m. The center of the public square will be roped off all day on Saturday and all events with the exception of the parade will be confined to the area.

Three local young men have been selected to attend Missouri Boys State to be held June 15-22 on the campus of Central Missouri State College at Warrensburg. They are Jimmy Matthews, sponsored by the American Legion; Charles Denny, sponsored by the junior class; and Danny Silvey, sponsored by the Herald Publishing Co, and Citizens Bank.

A meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the home of Mrs. Florence Clinkingbeard to organize workers for the girls’ summer softball program.

Mr. and Mrs. Claud E. Gaulding, Ava, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Sunday after-noon, June 9, when they were guests of honor at an open house in their home in Ava.

Bob Crain and Jim Coombs took first place honors in Flight 16 and over last Sunday in the Father-Son golf tournament at the Ava Country Club. Second and third place winners were Dr. Howard Curry and Ronnie Curry and Lyle Ray and Larry Ray.

Mrs. Ralph Kerr, 820 S. Jefferson, hostessed a regular summer meeting of the Ava Fortnightly Club at her home on Thursday evening. Mrs. Vestil Taylor conducted the evening’s program. Attending with Mrs. Taylor were Mrs. Irwin Olson, Mrs. Wallace Williams, Mrs. Gladys Stewart, Mrs. Roy Dean and Miss Una Ellison.

75 Years Ago June 24, 1943

Construction of additional rural electric lines, under the REA, have been made possible by a recent ruling of the War Production Board, according to Frank A. Dawes, manager of the White River Valley Electric Cooperative, with headquarters at Hollister.

A son and a daughter were born early Tuesday morning to Mr. and Mrs. David E. Joslyn at the Wallace Hospital in Lebanon. The boy has been named David and the girl Diana.

MT. TABOR –– The Pryor children, Brake children, Herman and Ross Irby, Ernest Lundine, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Day went swimming and fishing on Beaver Creek Sunday.

VANZANT –– The lightning last Sunday afternoon ruined the Delco light plant at the J.O. Coats home.

BLACK OAK –– Mr. and Mrs. Willis H. Mitchell and daughter, Mabel, Ola and Eula, and Jesse Mitchell called at the Dee Jenkins home Tuesday evening last week.

Wives of men in the four lowest pay grades of the armed forces can now get maternity care plus medical, hospital, and nursing care for their babies in 23 states without cost to the family. Additional states are expected to have approved programs soon.

Use Vital Tone if you need a laxative, have kidney trouble, high blood pressure, or are nervous. Norman-Gentry Drug Store.

THRASHER THEATRE –– Notice to show goers, we have installed new, low intensive arc lights in connection with our perfect RCA Sound. We play only selected pictures. Come and see, and you won’t be disappointed. Sunday-Monday, “You Belong to Me” starring Henry Fonda, Barbara Stanwyck and Wesley Ruggles. The wackiest honeymoon that ever drove a poor groom crazy and a gay time for you in this laughter-packed marital comedy of the bride who wouldn’t stay for breakfast.

100 Years Ago June 27, 1918

The Fourth of July celebration at Ava will be under the leadership of the Red Cross chapter assisted by the Womens’ Committee of the Council of National Defense. The program of the day will begin promptly at ten o’clock in the morning on the stage on the courthouse lawn.

Sheriff Wm. Miller made a trip to the east end of the county last Saturday returning Sunday with three young men who were charged with evading the draft. Lewis Collins of Mainard, 22 years old, and Joe Davis of Bertha, 21 years old should have registered in June 1917; and Leonard Collins a brother to Lewis, should have registered at the recent registration. All of the men claimed at first to be under age, but claimed they did not know their ages.

All stockyards in the United States today were ordered by President Wilson to be put under federal license. The proclamation as issued requires licenses must be obtained from the Food Admin-istration on or before July 25.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Hamby of Hest, Mo., a ten-pound baby boy. All concerned are doing well and Earnest says he feels “bully.”

Sherman Wilson, 12-year-old son of F.A. Wilson of Ava, received a severe flesh wound on the right leg from the explosion of a dynamite cap on Wednesday of this week. The cap was exploded by being struck with a rock. The youngster told his father that he found the box of caps on the Hunter Road running east from town. Dr. Gentry dressed the wound and states that no serious results may be expects.

We understand that the public sale of the effects of Fred Zerbst will be made at the Pug Singleton saw mill near Marion Potters at 10 o’clock July 1 and the Preliminary hearing of Mr. Huffman will be at Squires before Squire Warden on the same day at one-o’clock

Messsrs D. F. Votaw, C. G. Reynolds and J. E. Curry of Ava reported at headquarters in ST. Louis last Saturday for enlistment in the Navy. Reynolds was rejected in the physical examination because of color blindness; and Votaw and Curry were denied the privilege of voluntary enlistment because of the fact that they were registered men and did not have the proper form of release from their Local Board.

125 Years Ago June 29, 1893

Another cave-in has occurred on the Troop farm near Webb City. The farm is supposed to be over a subterranean cavern.

Green Ridge has a local celebrity of whom it may be justly proud. He is the champion orange-eater of the Southwest, having the glorious record of 38 specimens of the fruit at one sitting, while his opponent retired in disgrace with a score of only 28.

W. W. Clark, who has been confined to his bed for some time with an attack of malaria, is slowly recovering and will soon be able to be about.

A story is being told of a preacher in one of the towns to the north that bears repeating. When looking over his congregation in the midst of the services he was horrified to see his own son in the gallery pelting the crowd in the pews below with peanuts. While the pious man was preparing a frown of reproof for the young hopeful, the boy cried out, “You tend to your preachin’, dad, I’ll keep ‘em awake.”

We are informed that the Cole Schoolhouse in Douglas County was burned last week by incendiaries unknown. The supposed cause was that one Davis, an infidel lecturer, had been holding meetings there and he had served there Sunday. It is perhaps a divine act and such degrading teachers should not be permitted in a house where Divine worship is held. We trust Douglas County will lift the veil of heathenism and eradicate her sons and daughters in the light of Christian religion. Do away with her many subterfuges and accept the word of the Lord for a guide. (Seymour Enterprise)

FROM COLD SPRINGS –– The Millsap boys have got oats six feet high.

A learned German, who has devoted himself to the study of physiology and allied sciences, makes a startling assertion that mustaches are becoming commoner among women in the present day than in the past. Some writers on ethnology hold that the higher races of mankind are always the hairier, and Mr. Mott thinks that in a few centuries men and women will be clothed with hair.

A. P. Pool has sold his mail contract and hack line to F. M. Young of Mansfield, and Jno. Martin of Ava.

Hon. Thos. H. Musick was in the city the first of the week looking after some legal business. He will relocate in Mtn. Grove and resume the practice of law.

Sheriff Hancock has appointed E. P. Blair as jailer. Mr. Blair is a reliable young man of temperate habits, and is no doubt a wise selection for the responsible position.