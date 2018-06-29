Local Students Attend FFA Camp

Dylan King, Dwight Emerson, Zhane Sliger, Samantha Lawson, Layla Giorgianni, and Mackenzie Lawson of the Ava FFA chapter recently attended Leadership Camp at Camp Rising Sun, June 18-22. While there they participated in many activities and made lifelong friendships. Dylan, Dwight, Samantha, Layla, and Mackenzie all earned their State FFA Leadership Awards, and Dwight earned the title of camp officer and served as camp sentinel for the week.
