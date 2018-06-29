Local Events and Community Celebrations for the Fourth

Several area July 4th celebrations are scheduled for upcoming weeks, with the Sweden Church celebration on July 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The evening event offers barbecue, homemade ice cream, and musical entertainment by Bob Hammons. Fireworks begin after dark.

The Walnut Grove Church is hosting a Community Celebration on Sunday, July 1, with festivities starting at 6:00 p.m. Barbecue will be served, and at 7:30 p.m. music and singing will be provided by Bluegrass Traditions. There will be games for kids, and with fireworks at 9:00 p.m. To find the Church, go south on Hwy. 5 to A Hwy. and the church is located between Smallett and Rome.

The Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association is holding their annual Celebrate Ava event with a Fourth of July Cookout, on Saturday, June 30. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The free cookout focuses on all service organizations in Ava and Douglas County. It is intended for personnel and families from the Ava and rural fire departments, county sheriff and city police departments, ambulance and EMT personnel, all teachers and educators, veterans and courthouse workers and city hall personnel. Those who are working are invited to come by and get a meal to go. They are also welcome to bring family and children, and come and have a meal with a veteran.

The pavilion will be open with picnic tables, but in the building air conditioning will be available for those who choose to sit inside.

The meal will consist of burgers, quarter pound all beef hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, sodas and ice cream.

For those inquiring about the fireworks presentation at Squires, it has been announced that the annual Squires Fourth of July Picnic Celebration has been canceled for this year.