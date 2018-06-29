Ava Head Start Is Enrolling for the 2018-19 Year

The local Head Start Center, sponsored by Ozark Action, Inc., is now recruiting children to participate in the 2018-19 program year. A child must be three- or four-years old on or before July 31, 2018. Other criteria used to determine a child’s eligibility include family income, location and special needs.

Head Start is designed to offer children varied benefits. In addition to preschool education, our program is concerned with the medical, dental, nutritional, social, and psychological needs of the child. Head Start provides services to children with severe disabilities. parent involvement is encouraged at all levels of the program and is vital to Head Start’s success.

Ozark Action, Inc. Head Start Centers are accredited through Missouri Voluntary Accreditation. All of our facilities are licensed by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Head Start provides services to children and families free of charge.

If you have a child who may be eligible, or if you know one, please contact the local Head Start Center as soon as possible. The Ava Head Start may be reached at 417-683-5217.