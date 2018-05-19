Wilma Pauline Brooke, 92 years passed away on May 9, 2018 at her home.

Pauline was born February 13, 1926 in Ava, Mo. to “G.W.” and Lenora (Jenkins) Plumb.

On March 17, 1947 Pauline and Voyne Brooke were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and were blessed with three children, Phyllis, Phillip, and Marcia.

Pauline was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Voyne in 1990, two infant granddaughters, Melody Ann and Malissa Ann Brooke, two grandsons, Austin Brooke and Christopher Girdner, and great grandson, Jarred Lambert, nine siblings, Kenneth, Dorothy, Evangeline, Joe, George, Georgia, Warren, Lloyd, and Virginia.

Pauline is survived by her three children, Phyllis Girdner and Phillip Brooke both of Ava, Mo. and Marcia and Harold Davis, Van Buren, AR., six grandchildren, Preston and Michael Brooke, Richard Girdner, Brooke and Adam Fruits, and Wendy Brooke, great grandchildren, Trevor McChesney, Tyler and Sidney Brooke, Rhett and Brandtley Brooke, Shawn and Kara Brooke, one great-great granddaughter, Aria McChesney, brother-in-law, Stanley Brooke, sister-in-law, Pauline Brooke, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Pauline are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. Memorials may be made to Whites Creek Cemetery or donor’s choice in care of the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.