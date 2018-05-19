Mary Lou Garfit, 75 years, 8 months, 8 days old, passed away May 10, 2018 at her home with her brother, Ronnie by her side.

Mary Lou was born September 2, 1942 in Ava, MO. to Claude Eugene and Gertrude (Luna) Garfit.

Mary Lou as a young woman worked at the Douglas County Court House doing assistant work.

Mary Lou was a member of the Seymour Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and visiting on the phone with her family and friends. Mary Lou always wanted to help others before herself. She had such a giving heart.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sibling and a sister-in-law, Kathy Garfit.

Mary is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Garfit and Kenneth Garfit and Naomi, three sisters, Mona McMillan and husband Lonnie, Betty Powell and husband, Larry, and Kathy Merriett, special friend, Hellen Blakey and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Mary Lou were Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel with burial at Burdett Cemetery, Ava. Visitation was Monday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Pastor Matt Underwood officiated. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com