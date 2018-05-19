Madelynn Ann Thompson, 6 years, 4 months, 13 days old, took the hands of Jesus and gained her wings on May 12, 2018 at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. in the arms of her mother and father.

Madelynn was born December 30, 2011 in Springfield, Mo. to David Scott and Kayleigh Victoria (Swope) Thompson.

Madelynn was a beautiful stereotypical, red headed, six year old spit fire. She was a wonderful little and big sister. She has taught us so much in her life. Her courage and perseverance during treatment had no bounds. She fought fiercely and won the victory in the arms of Jesus.

She is survived by her mother and father, David and Kayleigh Thompson, Springfield, Mo., two brothers, Taylor and Caleb, grandparents, Cindy and Tim Garrison, Ava, Mo., Lorrie Swope, Johnstown, PA., Charles and Cindy Swope, Johnstown, PA., great grandparents, Norma and Leonard Thompson, Ava, great-great grandmother, Ruby Alcorn, Ava, many other relatives and numerous friends.

Funeral services for Madelynn will be Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo. with burial following in the Fannon Cemetery, Ava, Mo. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn (great-great uncle). Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.