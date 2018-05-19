Looking Backward 5.17.2018

25 years ago

Rapid Lube and Tires opened this week in spacious new facilities just west of Sonic Drive-In. Owner and operator Carl Calhoun says the business offers a complete car service package.

Kirk Dooms, acting postmaster at Ava, has announced that the week of May 17-22 is Mailbox Improvement Week. Dooms requests that all rural route patrons take a close look at their mail box.

Veteran teachers Jean Blackerby and Ruby Sievert were honored last week upon their retirement from Ava Middle School after 30 and 29 years of service in education, respectively.

Shawn Swearengin and Jeff Breshears participated in the State Mathematical Contest in Columbia May 8. Swearengin won a fourth place trophy in the competition that involved 470 students from 291 Missouri schools. Both sets of parents and Mr. and Mrs. Logan Brown accompanied the boys to Columbia for the competition.

Miss Hillary Persinger, a first grade student of Mansfield, was first place in the annual Mansfield Language Arts Spelling Bee.

J.D. Morrison scored a hole-in-one at the Ava Country Club last week. This was Morrison’s third career hole-in-one. The ace came on the third hole and was witnessed by James Curry and Leroy Allen.

Becky Arnold, of Ava High School, placed sixth overall among the some 600 artists displaying work at the annual Alpha Rho Tau Art Festival this spring.

MT. TABOR –– Mr. and Mrs. Bill Stanley visited Wednesday with Mr. and Mrs. Bill Richards.

BUCKHART –– Happy birthday to Mike Rodgers this week and Happy Birthday to Scott Dennis.

Visiting in the home of Glen and Kathleen Harnden were his sister, Lucille and Franklin Stewart of Kent, Wash. They came to Ava to attend their 55th class reunion and alumni banquet May 8.

FAIRVIEW –– Craig Dinwiddie of Marshfield and Dustin Lawson of Ozark are graduating from high school next week. Craig is the son of Janice Cook and Dustin is the son of Edna Lawson. The boys are the grandsons of Eva Garrison.

50 years ago

Work on the city’s curb and gutter program continues to advance with the project now reaching the northwest corner of the public square.

An increased school tax levy won approval by a narrow margin in a special election Tuesday, receiving a vote of 461-435 in favor of the increase. The tax increase – from $2.96 to $3.52 on the hundred dollars assessed valuation – was sought by the Ava R-I Board of Education to maintain the school’s eligibility for second level state funds totaling approximately $22,000.

The Douglas County Herald received the “Blue Ribbon” newspaper award last Saturday during Journalism Week activities at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Columbia. The Herald and Editor Charles Cagle also received an honorable mention award for the “best news story of the year” on the marijuana story featured last September. Attending the Missouri Press Association activities were Editor and Mrs. Charles Cagle and James E. Curry.

Paul Boone who has served as Ozark County prosecutor for nearly 20 years, reported he will not seek reelection because of his health. Clyde Rogers, a Gainesville attorney, has filed for the office on the Republican ticket.

Bill Hale of Ava has purchased the interests in Hale and Son Hardware from his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Hale, and will continue operation of the firm under the same name.

Twelve Ava students were listed among winners in competition in the individual sweepstakes at the Southwest District Industrial Education awards program at Southwest Missouri State College Friday. The winning students included Gerry Dunkin, Dennis Miller, Earl Adams, Ronnie Curry, Doug Davis, Steve Johnson, Joe Miller, Danny Johnson, Craig Evans, Pat Knisell, Steve Dunlap, and Dennis Painter.

Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Everett celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on April 7 at the MFA Hall, with open house from 2 to 4 p.m. They were married April 7, 1918 at Bryant in Douglas County and have lived most of their married life near Ava in the Basher community.

Mrs. Mary Ellen Thomas and Mrs. Jo Caudill plan to open a crafts supply and clothing shop in Gainesville about May 15. The new shop will be called Hillbilly Haven Thrift and Hobby Shop and will be located in the former Shorty’s Sport Shop.

Miss Carol Leeper, an Ava High School senior, received a “superior” rating in the statewide speech competition in Columbia during the weekend.

Mr. and Mrs. Baxter Gaulding of Ava will observe their 71st wedding anniversary today. They were married in Ozark County May 9, 1897. They have one son, Claud E. Gaulding of Ava. Two sons are deceased.

McCLURG –– Jamie Sue Valentine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Valentine of Ava spent a few days with her grandmothers, Mrs. Opal Potter and Mrs. Ethel Davidson, while her brother, Monty, was recovering from the mumps.

75 years ago

Ava High School’s seventy-seven graduates of the class of 1943 will make their first appearance in their caps and gowns in the senior assembly Friday, and graduation activities will fill the next seven days.

Rainfall measured at the Forest Service office here from Saturday until Tuesday measured 5.75 inches, Ranger W.J. Moislo said. The bulk of the rain fell here Sunday.

Private Frank G. Cudworth, son of Mrs. Minerva Cudworth of Ava, has been reported a prisoner of war of the Japanese government in the Philippine Islands, according to a war department telegram sent to her and to the Rev. Charles E. Phillips, home service chairman for the Douglas County Red Cross chapter.

A twin engined U.S. Army B-26 bomber from Barksdale Field, near Shreveport, Louisiana, crashed in a heavy rain and thunderstorm near West Plains about 7:30 o’clock Monday night, just after the crew of five parachuted to safety. The plane landed with a terrific crash in a large field on the Lester Ryan farm south of Highway 80 near the Howell-Oregon county line and not far from the Ryan home. The wreckage of the plane was guarded by troopers of the auxiliary highway patrol and members of the West Plains Home Guard company until Tuesday morning when soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood arrived to stand guard.

Dimingo Souza, a dairy farmer near Brawley, California, has found one answer to the manpower shortage on the farm. His comely young daughter, Mary, 19, above, only goes to high school part time now and the rest of the time she devotes to helping her father with their 30-cow dairy herd. One of her duties is to operate a milking machine. By her efforts she has released a man who now can work on another farm where his help is needed more.

Dale Uhlmann, Ava High School student and son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Uhlmann of Buckhart won first prize, an $18.75 war bond, in the “Food for Freedom” letter contest sponsored by the local AAA office, it is announced by Mrs. Ethel Davis, AAA field woman. Glenna Dean Moxley of Ava won second prize, 410 in stamps and Geneva Ritter of Ava won third prize.

Mrs. Aileen Barnes and son, Barry, of Berkley, California are here this week for a month’s visit with Mrs. Barnes’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.M. Hale. Mr. Barnes is employed in the shipyard in Berkley.

STAR –– The marriage of Bobby Jo Thrasher and Clarence Keeton was an event of last week. They will soon be at home four and a half miles east of Ava on the Keeton property.

On account of the heavy rains Monday some of the creeks were so high that milk trucks could not get across.

The Snoop at the Keyhole –– Circuit Clerk Fred Curnutt very likely is keeping a close eye on his office funds now. A few days ago he left a stack of bills in the vault in his office and left it just long enough for someone to pick it up and hide it from him. Of course, Freddie accused his friends first thing –– first his fellow workers in the courthouse and then he even accused a member of the Herald staff, although we can’t imagine why he should accuse any of us. Anyway, Freddie finally found his money after it had been replaced where he left it.

100 Years Ago

The second trial of John L. Dooms, who is charged with the murder of his son, William Dooms, at Topaz, on December 3, 1917, was turned over to the jury at 2 o’clock this afternoon. The case had been in progress here since Tuesday morning. More than 50 state witnesses were summoned to Ava in the case. The jury returned a verdict at four o’clock pronouncing him guilty and fixing the punishment at 12 years in the state penitentiary. The jury agreed on the first ballot as to Dooms’ guilt, but it was necessary to take about four votes to reach an agreement to the punishment. Upon failure to give bond, Dooms will be taken immediately to the penitentiary, however, the court granted him the privilege of a poor person to appeal the case to the Supreme Court at the State’s expense. Dooms was first tried here in March 1918, at which time the jury failed to agree, voting 11 to 1 for conviction of murder in the first degree. Prosecuting Attorney Geo. B. Wilson changed the information against Dooms after the first trial to second degree instead of first degree murder, on which charges the present trial was carried out.

Alex Crumley and son Claude of Theodosia, Ozark County, have bought the Jones & Martin Garage located in the basement of the M.C. Reynolds building just north of the post office. The firm will be known as the Douglas County Garage.

Eight Douglas County registrants were notified last week by the Local Board to appear in Ava on Monday, May 13, for entrainment to Jefferson Barracks St. Louis. They are John G. Beach, Merritt; Harley Cummins, Hilo; Ralph E. Demory, Oskaloosa, Mo.; William J. Grabeel, Ava; Ivy R. Rippee, Rippee; Charles E. Turnbull, Hebron; Julius L. Uchtman, Ava; and Fred Rebotan, Drury.

The Red Cross auction held in Ava last Saturday was attended by a large crowd of enthusiastic and patriotic citizens of Douglas County, and was in the fullest sense A Big Success. A turkey gobbler sold for $157.00 and a rooster sold for $56. A single twist of home made tobacco sold for $18. People were very liberal and none were looking for bargains. The total amount of the sale was $1204. This does not include cash donations which amounted to $375, the Red Cross dinner which netted $134, and new membership fees which amounted to $293.

The war for world freedom is costing the United States one billion dollars a month, or more than $26,000,000 a day. Appropriations already made and bills now pending in Congress make it certain that the first two years of the war will cost America thirty-three billion dollars. These figures are conservative. Indications are the expense will be many millions more daily.

125 Years ago

The state reform school for boys is filling up fast.

A distressing brick famine prevails at Jefferson City.

There are 21 prisoners in the Jasper County Jail.

A Chicago man is looking over Benton County for lands for a colony.

A Johnson County inventive genius has produced a shoeblacking machine.

The peculiar tones heard through the Sedalia telephone lately are explained – the telephone girls have the mumps.

Kansas is rated the first egg-producing state, and Missouri the second. How long will Missouri rest in this inferiority?

It is wonderful how much oppression and robbery has disappeared from our tariff since Cleveland was elected.

Mrs. Brixey has moved to the Harper property, northeast corner of the square.

The last term of the Ava Normal will close next week. The teachers will have a short vacation before the commencement of the institute, which will be held at this place.

Marriage licenses were issued to Jesse J. Bookout and Nancy C. Stafford of Dogwood, and Riley Hicks and Marsha Riley, of Buckhart this last week.

Messrs. Jos. Elmore and Cally Curnutt accompanied the excursion to Mammoth Springs last week. They report a good time, lots of fun, plenty to eat and pretty girls without number.

L. O. Hailey is arranging to build a new dwelling house on his lots on Webster Avenue.

The right of way for the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway is being secured. The road is to be built immediately and will make the circuit of Joplin, Carthage, Carterville and Webb City.

From the Mansfield Express – J. Y. Pope brought a chunk of onyx to the city Tuesday which weighed 2,500 pounds. It came from the onyx cave on the Dodson Lead and Zinc Co.’s land. Last week at the Headley mines, one mile west of Mansfield, the bank of an abandoned shaft belonging to Mr. G.J. Roote caved in, uncovering one of the largest chunks of zinc that has ever been found in the state. Mr. Roote certainly has one of the riches mines in the country.

An exchange tells of a lady who decided to scare her husband, who was quite a hard drinker, so that he would reform. To do this she procured a costume of the devil that had been worn at a masquerade ball. the next time her spouse came home feeling happy she quickly donned the costume and as he opened the door she stepped forward and said in sepulchral tones “come with me I am the devil.” The result rather startled her, as the response that greeted her was, “Zat so? Shake ol’ boy, I’m your brother-in-law, I married your sister.”

NEW YORK –– A syndicate was formed here yesterday with a capital of $1,000,000 for the construction and equipment of a line between Niagara Falls and Albany, NY for the transmission of electric power generated by the Niagara Falls power company, with the waters of Niagara River passing through wheel pits in a tunnel, which has just been completed. The tunnel is 8,000 feet in length and 24-feet in diameter.