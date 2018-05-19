Lieutenant Governor Hosts Senior Service Awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Monday, May 7, a large crowd filled the Missouri State Capitol’s rotunda to recognize the 2018 Senior Service Award recipients. Each recipient who attended received a declaration and lapel pin commemorating the recipient’s commitment to community, to Missouri, and to the United States of America. This year, 90 winners were chosen from 152 nominees, representing 77 counties across Missouri.

Norma Stillings of Ava, Mo. was among the winners honored.

“I am pleased to see so many seniors across our state being recognized for their volunteerism,” said Lieutenant Governor Parson. “This year, we had a record number of winners for this award. These seniors do amazing work for their communities,” Parson said.