Joyce Ann Roberts, 68 years, 8 months, 1 day old, passed away on, May 14, 2018 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Mo.

Joyce was born September 13, 1949 in Douglas County, Mo. to Everett and Carrie (Stillings) Posey.

Joyce was a pharmacy technician and co-owner of Rexall Drug in Ava for several years. She later was a pharmacy tech at Wal-Mart for ten years. She had also worked for ten years at Copeland in Ava.

On Jan. 1, 1968 Joyce and Bill Roberts were united in marriage in Ava, Mo.

She was a member of the St. Francis Anglican Church in Ava.

Joyce enjoyed reading, cooking, watching westerns, gardening, singing, fine dining and her dogs. She loved being with all her family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill in 1995; and her beloved dog, Fabio. She is survived by her three siblings, Perry Posey, Springfield, Mo.; Frieda LaDouceur and Hank, Louisville, KY.; and Judy McSwain and Tom, Ava, Mo., several nieces, nephews, three special great nephews, Brandon, Brett, and Pete, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Joyce will be Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo. with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Father Glen Dale Hartley. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, Mo. 65803 or donor’s choice. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.