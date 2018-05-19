FFA Advisors Presented with New Jackets

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day the Ava FFA Booster Club presented Rebecca Perkins, FFA Advisor (left) and Brent Lakey, FFA Advisor (right) with new custom jackets. Pictured in the center is Ed Wittorff, Vice President of the Ava FFA Booster Club.

