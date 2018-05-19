In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day the Ava FFA Booster Club presented Rebecca Perkins, FFA Advisor (left) and Brent Lakey, FFA Advisor (right) with new custom jackets. Pictured in the center is Ed Wittorff, Vice President of the Ava FFA Booster Club.
Home Featured Story FFA Advisors Presented with New Jackets
Ava, Missouri
clear sky
67.5 ° F
68 °
66.2 °
100 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Douglas County Veterans Are Busy Counting Days Till The Wall Arrives
News Server -
0
By Larry Morrison It seems that sometimes in life one is just busier than other times. This is one of those times for the Douglas...