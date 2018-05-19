David Blane Goodman, 60 years, 9 months, 2 days old, passed away on May 13, 2018 at Cox’s South Medical Center in Springfield, MO. with his family by his side.

David was born August 11, 1957 in Atlanta, GA. to Ernest Lee “EL” and Barbara (Buster) Goodman.

David was a truck driver for many years with Heartland Trucking Co.

David was a Christian and had attended in earlier years the Sweden Church.

He enjoyed bowling, softball, and taking care of his yard. David was known for helping others and mowing their yards at no cost. He adored his children and grandchildren. His heart was big!

David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry Goodman; and an infant daughter, Wendy. He is survived by his two children, Cory Goodman and Tiffany, Patricia Jo “PJ” and Jake Jenkins both of Ava, MO.; companion of many years, Vicki Nokes; two grandchildren, Jasmine and Jennifer and one-on-the-way, Blane; Vicky’s kids; grand and great grandkids; a sister, Wanda Dennis, Springfield, MO.; a brother, E.L. Goodman, Ava, MO.; nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for David will be Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. with burial following in the Sweden Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 16th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Joshua Strong. Memorials may be made to Sweden Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.