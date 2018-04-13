Senator Blunt Visits New Clinic

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visited Missouri Ozarks Community Health’s newly constructed facility in Gainesville on Tuesday, March 27, and toured the new 6,000 square foot building that will replace the current clinic which opened in 2004. Senator Blunt spoke on Rural Health issues, including mental health and funding, and visited with the staff, and Gainesville and Ozark County residents. During his career in Congress, Blunt has been a huge advocate of Community Health Centers and his support has been an integral factor in sustaining and increasing funding for health centers in Missouri and across the nation. Missouri Ozarks Community Health’s new Gainesville clinic will open Monday, April 16, with an open house celebration Wednesday, April 18, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. The public is welcome to attend. Above, Blunt is pictured with Missouri Ozarks Community Health staff members; Sen. Blunt is standing on the front row, third from the left.