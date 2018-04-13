2018 AHS Prom King & Queen

The Ava High School Jr./Sr. Prom was held Saturday, April 7, 2018 in Springfield, Missouri at The Grey Rocks event center. Senior Prom King Candidates were AJ VanValkenburg, Bailey Bewley and Joe Balassone while seniors Haylee Hare, Sara Wake and Rebecca Dudley were the Prom Queen Candidates. Pictured is Prom King Joe Balassone and Prom Queen Rebecca Dudley. Joe is the son of Rick and Amy Balassone and Terry Lee. Rebecca is the daughter of Randy and Vicki Dudley. Photo submitted by Airin Bassett