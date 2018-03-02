“O give thanks unto the Lord for he is good because his mercy endureth for ever,” Psalms 118:1.

I have been sick since last weekend. I wasn’t able to go anywhere for three days. Started medication on Monday and I am doing better. I didn’t think I could go to church Sunday because I still was coughing.

Our son, T.J. came for a few days. He was coming from Hartford, Connecticut where he had been living and working the past few years. He was moving back to Portland, Oregon to work there again. While here he also visited his friends. I was glad T.J. was here Wednesday because I was to take my niece, Dara Strong to Springfield to the foot doctor. So I got T.J. to drive that day. Dara’s foot is to be operated on again and when I had a doctor appointment on Thursday I got T.J. to drive me.

Thursday night Dana Brazeal came and visited.

Guests over the weekend at Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home were Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zoe Shull, and AnnaBelle Johnson. Tiffanee Satterfield came on Sunday.

I think God has sent enough rain for a while. We are needing to get more wood so maybe it will dry out enough by the weekend.