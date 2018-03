Sharon Jenkins was hostess for Tuesday evening Bunco, with Joretta Sawyer high, Lucille Jenkins, second, Allie Gentry, winning both consolation and door prize. The ladies also had a good time helping Allie Gentry celebrate her 88th birthday.

Other regular members enjoying refreshments after one hour of games were: Darlene Heath, Janet Sallee, Jewell Elliott, Sybil Heckendorn.