As loads of leaves cover my yard the jonquils and narcissus are in full bloom. My front yard is full of the white and yellow blossoms, indicating spring has arrived here. I appreciate their burst of color.

No doubt the big show buses and trucks passing by my home Sunday evening on 160 Highway were headed to Branson’s upcoming events. Hopefully the weather will be agreeable so visitors can enjoy the coming shows.

Beulah Satterfield and I miss attending the many Branson shows we attended in past years when Merle chauffeured us there. Sometimes on those trips we also visited Geneva, Jim and David King in their home in Hollister. We occasionally ate a meal with them too. David is the survivor of that family now as Jim suffered a fatal heart attack and Geneva passed away later on. We attended their funerals.

My great-granddaughter Cindy Hensley had surgery at KU Medical Center on Wednesday. I’m hoping to hear an update today.

Chet Taylor, my granddaughter Dana’s husband, went to the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff. Best wishes to his mother, Bonnie Taylor, who’s at home and recovering from a fall. My granddaughter Dana is staying busy at her job and doing all the chores involved with taking care of their animals.

Shirley Farel, Lyndell Strong’s cousin, saw her doctor in Mountain Home last week. I haven’t heard the results.

I recently had a pleasant phone conversation with Michael Dougan discussing Hickory King corn, which makes the best hominy upon maturity and the best roasting ears in its younger stages. I planted my climbing beans in this corn and had great results. You know the cut-short beans were my choice, as I’ve mentioned many times before!

I learned in conversation with my friend Doris Triebor that they had sold their former home here to the Tillman family. Joe Gaddy had the house built in years past. It’s located at the Sand Ridge / East Wind Road.

As memories come to our attention, additional thoughts come to mind. Re-reading Janet Taber’s story in the Feb. 14 edition of the Ozark County Times about Marlyn Atkinson’s visit, I realized how little we knew of our young schoolmate Marlyn Herd’s military life and the dangers he faced while we were here safe at home. Marlyn Atkinson’s mother and I were schoolmates with Marlyn Herd, and we both named our sons for him after he died in World War II. Marlyn Atkinson told me of his 30 years in the Marine Corps. He has also been a pilot for many years and now has his personal plane at his residence in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. I hope my daughter Karen and Marlyn can meet sometime as she has her pilot’s license too. I was sorry she didn’t get to meet him when he was here earlier. My son, Marlyn Pitcock, retired from the Minneapolis, Kansas, law enforcement department. Thinking of these men, our flag takes on new meaning – and how little I have contributed!

My friend Elda Edwards of Theodosia wrote recently and sent photos of her activities now and also from the things she and her husband did together before his passing. I am a bit envious of the ambition that she has, but there’s a few years difference in our ages. It was good to hear from her.

If you have news, please call me. 417-679-4148.