Sweden Church

“The only thing that matters is, ‘Is my name written in the Lamb’s book of life?’ “ said Pastor Josh in the Sunday sermon. If you are one of the listeners of his radio program on Sunday mornings, you will have heard this statement before. Today, however, our beloved pastor drove it home with much, much more emphasis.

The opening text was from Hebrews 11:30-31. Chapter 11 lists the heroes of faith in the Bible. They are Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Sara, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, and Rahab. From verses 32 to the end of the chapter others are mentioned. But, Rahab is given a place of prominence in this chapter. She’s listed right along with Noah, Abraham and Moses.

Pastor Josh moves on to Joshua 6:17. This verse spells out why Rahab is the only one to live, she and all who are with her in her house. It is because she hid the messengers. She believed the God of the Israelites. She believed that God was bringing judgment to the people of Jericho. She believed that it was coming and she took action on this belief. She demonstrated that she had the kind of faith that moved her to action.

If we want our names in the Lamb’s book of life, we need to have the kind of faith that moves us to action. If faith doesn’t move to action, it’s not faith. Joshua was told in Joshua 6 to walk around Jericho once each day for six days. He, the priests with the ark and trumpets, and the army marched around the city only once each day for six days. Then, on the seventh day, the same group marched around the city seven times. On the seventh time around, the army gave a loud shout and the walls of Jericho fell. The Lord’s judgment had come and the city was theirs. The only one saved was Rahab and her household. Her faith moved to action. The army led by Joshua was moved to action–God’s action. And the city of Jericho fell that day and all that were in it. Not even the king was saved, only Rahab.

Judgment came to Jericho. One day it will come for us. Like Pastor Josh keeps saying, “We need more of God in our lives. We live in a culture that tries to stomp it out. The least likely person was saved–Rahab–because of her faith and obedience.”

“Make the preparation. Be ready for eternity. There’s one way out of hell, if your name is in the Lamb’s book of life. Don’t live in the shadow of the steeple of a church and be lost without God.” Pastor Josh reiterated. Matthew 7:21 states it plainly enough. “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but, he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.”

You can visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting which is held the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.