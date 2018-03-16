Sunday morning service was opened with banjo music and hymns then prayer. Trae Shelton read scripture from Psalms 103:1-3.

Kendra Shelton led us in a couple of praise songs.

Brother Kenneth Kelly brought the morning message from James 5:13-20, “The Power of Prayer.”

On Monday, Delmar and I went to Nixa to visit Mike and Polly Schoonmaker. Polly and I went fabric shopping in Springfield. When we got back, Mike had grilled chicken and Polly made Broccoli/Cheddar soup for lunch. After lunch we all went shopping at a new store Mike and Polly had found. We had a great time.

Visitors in our home this week were Earnie and Helen Cook, Gary and Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Pauline Okhuysen, Rusty and Becky Carter, Kay Peak, Beth Stafford, Jerry Perry, Lavon and Geraldine Carter and Hailey Carter.

On Thursday, I met my sisters, Violet Flair and Helen Cook and we did some shopping then ate lunch locally where a good friend, Kathy, paid for our lunch.

Until next week, remember, God is greater than any problem we have.