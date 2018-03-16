SCOCOG legal

PUBLIC NOTICE

The South Central Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG) has contracted with the Missouri Department of Transportation to facilitate the recurring five-year update of the region’s Public Transit & Human Services Transportation Coordination Plan (Coordinated Transit Plan). This planning effort is critical in establishing local funding priorities for the various governmental transit grant programs.

A crucial element of the planning process is to get feedback from transit users. If you have used public transit or plan to do so in the future, please complete the following survey and help us develop strategies to improve the delivery of this very important public service!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2FTHC3V

03-15-26-1t