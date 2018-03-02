Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from I Thessalonians 2 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Jerry Pitts led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Doyle Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Our youth, LeaAnn and Erin Crum provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 9. We were dismissed in prayer by Dwight Wilson.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Special music was provided by Carla Wilson. Pastor Neal ministered from Psalms 63. We were dismissed by having special prayer at the altar.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.