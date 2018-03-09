Rickey Englehardt legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Lisa A Engelhardt and Rickey A Engelhardt, married to each other, dated April 10, 2002 and recorded on July 2, 2002 in Book 366, Page 302 and amended by Scrivener’s Error Affidavit recorded on February 27, 2018, as Document Number 180316, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on March 30, 2018, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

That part of lots 3, 4, and 5 in H. M. Miller’s Addition to the City of Ava, MO, described as commencing at the northeast corner of lot 3 and run thence south 225 feet, thence west 76 feet, thence north 225 feet, and thence east 76 feet to the point of beginning.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences March 8, 2018

S&K File No.17-031110

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

Purported address: 209 Southeast 6th Avenue, Ava, MO 65608

Publication Dates: 03/08/18, 03/15/18, 03/22/18, 03/29/18

