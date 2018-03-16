Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. I hope you remembered to set your clock up one hour so you wouldn’t be late for church service yesterday. It sure felt weird having to get up out of bed before the sun was all the way up and shining brightly. I guess now we will have another hour of daylight in which to work in each day. In some instances, that might be a good idea. The industry owners love it.

The Red Bank worship service opened with hymns led by Gary Lirley. After greeting members and guest, Gary also made announcements and asked for prayer request. He reminded everyone that the evening service would be the monthly praise service and that it would start at 7:00. We had several out who are convalescing from bad colds and that mean ole flu bug. We miss them greatlly. We most certainly lifted them to the Lord in prayer along with others who had unspoken prayer request. A birthday, mission offering was given by Jennifer Lakey in honor of her little granddaughter’s third birthday. I didn’t get it in last weeks article, but Jeane Huff gave a birthday, mission offering in loving memory of her father, Clyde Lirley. Special music was provided by Eloise Hallmark.

The main thought expressed in the morning sermon was that Jesus is the only way to salvation. Jesus, himself, made this very clear in John 14:6 when he said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Gary Lirley, speaker for the day, directed our attention to Isaiah 43:25 where God said to the Israelites, “I, even I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake; And I will not remember your sins.” Again in Isaiah 44:22, God said to the Isrealites, “I have blotted out, like a thick cloud, your transgressions, and like a cloud, your sins. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you.” Even in Acts 3:19 the Apostles preached to the people, “Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, “What more can one ask,” said Brother Gary, “That not only will our sins be forgiven, but they will be blotted out forever, never to be remembered by God. We should not remember them again either once we lay them at the foot of the cross where Jesus, willingly, shed His precious blood as payment for those sins: once and forever.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last Thursday was Gary and Alice Lirley. On Sunday, Jeane Huff spent the afternoon with Maxine. Together, they enjoyed eating lunch and listening to the program provided for the residents of HOTO by the First Southern Baptist Church of Ava.

Those attending the praise service on Sunday evening were blessed to hear a lot of wonderful music specials along with several reading presentations. Of course, the fellowship meal that was served afterwards was especially enjoyed by all.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Salvation is God’s gift to all. It is free to all who will accept Jesus as their Savior. ( John 3:16)