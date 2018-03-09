Hello everyone. Do you have your kite ready to fly in this windy month of March? Our son’s birthday is in March so he usually, always got a new kite for his birthday. I remember when he was about five years old, he and I decided to fly his new kite on a day when the wind seemed just right. With an abundance of string, we flew his kite so high that it took up into the late evening hours before we were able to pull the kite back to the ground. I never realized that one could become so totally exausted from just flying a kite. Our Church youth group used to get together and enjoy a day of flying their kites in the field in front of our house. We often played soft ball there too.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He then welcomed members and guest along with asking for prayer request. Prayer was requested for those of our midst who were still ill with the flu. We also lifted in prayer those parents who had lost a child in the Florida school shooting and for those who were suffering from the latest storms.

Singing special music was Gracie Piccinino, Vance Piccinino and Eloise Hallmark. We are always grateful for those who share God’s message in the form of music. It, quickly, prepares our hearts and minds for Worshiping the Lord.

The morning sermon was taken from Ephesians 6: 10-18. The Apostle Paul, who was still in prison bonds, wrote vital instructions to the Church in Ephesus to be strong in the Lord and in the power of HIs might. He told them that God had provided whole armour to help them stand against the wiles of the devil, their arch enemy. He told them to stand firm with their loins girded about with Truth and stand protected with God’s Breastplate of His Righteousness. Our feet should be well shod with the Gospel of Peace. A Shield of Faith will protect us from the fiery darts of the wicked. And, above all, we need the Helmet of Salvation and the Sword of the Spirit, being God’s Holy Word, to stand strong in the mighty Army of God. Prayer and Supplication in the Spirit keeps us in close contact with our leader, the Lord Jesus Christ. As our speaker, Justin Piccinino pointed out: No soldier would ever be caught meeting an enemy without wearing the full armor he or she was supplied with. Likewise, any Christian soldier in the Lord’s Army, should always be protected with full armor and be certain who the real enemy is. One can be sure that Satan is the culprit behind any problem and/or mis doings. Satan is on hand to distupt, disturb, dispell and discourage the life of every Christian, especially if he knows we are not armed with every part of the armor God has provided for our protection while we walk on this Earth. In I Peter 5:8 we read the danger that every living person is in, “ Be Sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” A person who claims to be a Christian and does not think he or she needs to be well armed with God’s armor against the devil, may need to check their Christian credentials.

Wow, did everyone appreciate the Douglas County Herald being printed with colored pictures. The picture that was taken of Maxine Lirley and Elmer Bradford as the Heart of the Ozark Healthcare Center’s Valentine King and Queen was beautiful.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week was Jeane Huff and Gary and Alice Lirley.

Gary and I enjoyed a visit from Ken Lupton this weekend. He and Jo Ann, his wife, are great neighbors. Please lift Joann in prayer. She has been suffering from a broken leg. Ken said that she is doing pretty well, but has a way to go in getting back to her normal routine. I know she is anxious to do that, but these things take time.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. If you do not have a Church home, you are welcome to attend services at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church. We are located on “O” hwy. in the Goodhope community. For more information feel free to call 683-5991.